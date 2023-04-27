Bernice Marie (Ferrando) Russell

Our loss is Heaven’s gain.
The family of Mrs. Bernice (Ferrando) Russell, 86 of Davenport, Fla., is saddened to announce her passing. Bernice died on Friday morning (April 21, 2023) after a lengthy illness.
Bernice was born on April 22, 1936, in Batavia, N.Y., a daughter of the late Anthony (Candy) Ferrando and Sara (Palatiere) Ferrando.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Arthur Russell, who died in 1998.
Bernice was a kind, gentle and caring soul, who always put the needs of others before her own. She was blessed with many true friends, a great family and a unique sense of humor that will be greatly missed.
Family and friends of Bernice have cherished her for nearly 86 years. Now GOD has wrapped his arms around her, and brought her home to rest.
As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours at this time.
The family is asking all those that knew Bernice to please take a moment in their day to remember her, and recall any memories in which Bernice may have brought some joy into their lives.
Bernice is survived by her two children, Kandy M. Russell-Digilio (Jennifer) of Pennsylvania, and Gary M. Russell (Terry) of Davenport, Fla., along with grandchildren, Anthony and Ashleigh Russell-Digilio.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of the “Club” Assisted Living Facility of Haines City, Fla., along with those VITAS Hospice Caregivers, who helped Bernice enter Heaven’s gate.