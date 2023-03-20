LE ROY — Betty Rose DeJesus, age 60, of Genesee Street, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 17, 2023.
She was born March 13, 1963, in San Jose, Calif., a daughter of the late Harlan and Orpha Corthell Gilbert.
Betty will be remembered for her love of family and her kindness towards other people. She was an avid book reader and Buffalo Bills fan. Her compassion is what made her stand out above the rest.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Miguel Angel DeJesus in 2020; and her brother, Charley Gilbert.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Mickey (Taylor Perkins) DeJesus, Gregory (Megan Gill) DeJesus and William (Trisha) DeJesus; grandchildren, Dominic, Aliyah, Harlan, Javier, Aurora DeJesus; sister, Donna (James) Burdick; stepchildren, Marisol DeJesus, Miguel DeJesus Jr. and Diana DeJesus; along with many friends.
Any other family and friends, whose lives Betty touched are invited to call on Friday, March 24, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service, 8700 Lake Road, Le Roy, N.Y. Interment will immediately follow in the Stafford Rural Cemetery. After the cemetery services, there will be a celebration of life held at the American Legion, 53 West Main St., Le Roy, NY 14482 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Betty’s family.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Betty’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.