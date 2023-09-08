Betty Schuler Coughlin, passed away on Sept. 5, 2023 at home at the good ole age of 101.
She raised her four children until she started work at school where she was a teacher’s aide at Elba Central School for many years. Her students lovingly called her “Mrs. Betty” and often wore pink, her favorite color. She’s perhaps most well known to “older” folks by one of her favorite sayings “Put your head down on the cot please!” Rest time was serious business and repeat offenders were dealt with accordingly.
She is predeceased by her husband, William Coughlin, who was a World War II Veteran serving in Okinawa. Her family always found it interesting that her birthday was Pearl Harbor Day. She is the daughter of the late Rolland and Evelyn Schuler and sister of the late Rolland Schuler and Janet Hensel.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine (late Dennis) Hanlon and Nancy (Peter) Harrington; sons, Peter Coughlin and William Coughlin; her sister, Cora Ann Richenberg; grandchildren, Megan (Joshua) Unger, Kristin (Christopher) Witty, Janelle (Joshua) Rinker, Kelly (Ryan) Hartz and Adam (Jennifer) Hanlon; great-grandchildren, Keelin, Ella, Max, Evelyn, Caroline, Cedella, Brady and Lincoln; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was an avid dog lover. Her latest and favorite “Andy” passed away several months ago. They were inseparable friends and were usually found lying end to end on the couch. He would follow her everywhere to make sure she had no “mishaps” along the way.
When she was still able, she prided herself by dressing to attend all appointments. The various office staff would just shake their heads in awe when she entered the rooms or offices. All outfits were prepared the night before so there was no room for error.
There are no prior calling hours. A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Elba Presbyterian Church, 24 North Main Street, Elba, NY 14058 towards their Sunday School Program or to St. James Episcopal Church, 405 East Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.