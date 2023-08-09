STERLING — Brenda Redinger, 48, of Sterling and formerly of Byron, passed away suddenly on Aug. 3, 2023 at Geneva Memorial Hospital.
Brenda was born on Feb. 6, 1975, in Warsaw. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother.
Surviving are her daughters, DeeAnna Breitenborn and Madison Warney; granddaughter, Ave Jane Breitenborn; mother, Robin Sword; brother, Kevin Redinger; companion, John Buettner and his son, Isaiah Buettner; former husband, James Warney; and grandmother, DeEtta Burch. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
In death, she is reunited with her father, Richard C. Redinger.
Brenda graduated from Byron-Bergen High School, class of 1993. She worked retail most of her life, including Ames Department Stores, Target, and 5 Below. Through her work she met many people who became friends.
Her greatest love in life was family. She loved her family with all her heart; especially her daughters and granddaughter. There wasn’t a day that she didn’t talk about how proud she was of them.
Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 51 South Lake Avenue in Bergen. Brenda will be laid to rest privately in North Byron Cemetery.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.