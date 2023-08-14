On Aug. 10, 2023, Butch Herdegen flew to Heaven to be with the angels. Butch loved his family and his lake home on Horseshoe Lake.
Butch will be greatly missed by Janet, his wife for 61 years; his children, Butch (Jaime) of Ponce Inlet, Fla., Mike of Orlando, Fla., Maria of Orlando, Fla., Janna Bernard of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Janet (Jim) Suggs of Winter Park, Fla.; his nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his sister, Roberta Barlow of South Carolina.
Butch is predeceased by his parents, Ken and Marjorie; and brother, Rodney.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. Graveside services will immediately follow visitation at Grandview Cemetery, Clinton Street Road, Batavia. Please consider memorials in his name to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021.
To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com