C. Edward VanZandt

Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.