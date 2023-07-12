C. Edward VanZandt, age 71, of Castile, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, July 8, at home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1951, in Albany, N.Y., a son to the late Charles R. VanZandt and Frances A. (Butler) VanZandt.
Ed was a 1969 graduate of Colonie Central High School and received his Bachelor’s degree in music from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam.
He was a music teacher at Letchworth Central School, retiring in 2006. Ed loved his teaching career, his colleagues, and the families at LCS. After retirement, Ed devoted his spare time with instrument repair hoping to spread his love for music by repairing and donating instruments to those wishing to play. Ed performed with the Genesee Symphony Orchestra for 28 years where he was the principal trumpet player, and he played in the Perry Community Band, Full Swing, and the Batavia Brass Society. Besides his great love for music, Ed enjoyed golfing, traveling, wine making, and spending time with his Buffalo Street neighbors who supported his family through the trials and tribulations of life.
Ed was an active member of the Castile United Church of Christ, where he served on many committees, and he was a longtime member of the New York State School Music Association.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marcy J. (Sector) VanZandt; a daughter, Casey H. VanZandt of Dansville; 2 sons, Mark E. (Heather) VanZandt of Alexandria, Va., Christopher J. VanZandt of Washington, D.C; sister, Karen (Robert) Conklin of Albany; 1 brother, James D. VanZandt of Albany; 2 grandsons, James R. and Benjamin E. VanZandt; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by a brother, Gary P. VanZandt, who passed away in 2023.
A Celebration of Ed’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Castile United Church of Christ, 4 Washington St. in Castile.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Upstate NY Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090, or The Castile United Church of Christ, 4 Washington Street, Castile, NY. 14427
Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 N. Main St., Perry, N.Y. 14530. For more information or to sign the online guest registry, please visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com.