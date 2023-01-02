Calvin D. Parker June 20, 1958 – Dec. 29, 2022

Calvin D. Parker, age 64 of Perry, passed away unexpectedly at his home farm in Perry where he farmed his entire adult life. Cal was born to Fletcher and Hazel Parker and graduated from Perry High School in 1977. While in high school, he was a three-sport athlete and greatly involved in 4-H, Future Farmers of America, National Junior Horticulture Association, and many other farm-related groups. He was also involved with his church, serving as a deacon for several years. After high school, he went on to Cobleskill, where he earned his associate’s degree, and later graduated from Cornell University in 1981 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He loved his days at Cornell and joined Alpha Gamma Rho, a National agriculture based fraternity where he met many lifelong friends. Upon graduation, Cal returned to the home farm and continued his life and work there.
Calvin is predeceased by his parents, Fletcher and Hazel Parker; and his sister, Lucinda Parker, all of Perry. He is survived by his children, Leah (Hunter) Wooster, William Parker and Jan Lawrence Parker and their mother, Amanda Parker, all of Perry. He is also survived by his siblings, Eric (Peggy) Parker of Perry, Laurie Hartley of Spring, Texas, Kristin (Brian) Cox of Perry, Beth (Sarah Fogler) Parker of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, and Brian (Kathy) Parker of Wyoming, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews, along with their spouses and children.
Calvin was dedicated to his parents, his work, his children and his family, never missing an event that was important in their lives. He enjoyed music and sang with the Warsaw Barbershop Chorus and Rotary Show Chorus for many years. He was often described as “charming” and “having a twinkle in his eye”, much like Santa Claus, who he played on many occasions. He loved his family and his children. His favorite hobby can best be described as keeping track of what everyone was doing by asking “What are you up to?” as he was truly interested in what everyone had going on that day. He loved company and would often say, “Do you want to…” pick up this or that, or work on a project, teaching his children, nieces and nephews, and friends along the way. He was a loyal owner to his black lab who was his constant companion and a staple in his day-to-day life at the farm (and in his truck).
To celebrate his life and share stories, friends and neighbors may call during the hours of 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Eaton Watson Funeral Home, 98 N. Main Street, Perry. A memorial service and reception is planned for 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Brick Presbyterian Church in Perry.
In memory of Calvin, you may consider a gift to Wyoming County Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program or the Brick Presbyterian Church, 6 Church Street, Perry.
