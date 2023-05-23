Carey (Connelly) Cartwright of Perry, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023. She was 44 years young. She was born on Oct. 9, 1978, in Seoul, Korea. She was the proud and loving mother of two amazing young daughters, Peyton and Parker Cartwright of Warsaw, N.Y. She described herself as “the mom of 2 girls, 2 cats, a server/bartender, an underachieving humanitarian and animal lover.” She will be remembered for being a free spirit who laughed hard and loud and who believed in loving all those around you keeping family first. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and her close-knit group of co-workers and friends from the Yard of Ale.
She is survived by her two daughters, Peyton and Parker Cartwright; her two cats, KiKi and Finn; her parents, Donald (Marlene) M. Connelly of Rochester, N.Y., and Linda Scharet of Warsaw, N.Y.; her siblings, David (Shelly) Connelly of Warsaw, NY, Casey Wolcott of Castile, NY and Daniel (Tina) Connelly of Tampa, FL; her nieces McKensie Connelly of Warsaw, NY, Jennah (Joe) Catlin of Perry, NY, Taylor (Shane) Connelly of Holley, NY, Jayden Wolcott of Geneseo, N.Y., Jordyn Wolcott of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.; her nephews, Jonathan Connelly of Tampa, Fla., and David Connelly of Tampa, Fla.; her great-nephew, Mason; and her great-niece, Elizabeth.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather and grandmother, John and Helen Zupko; her stepfather, Richard “Dick” Scharet; and her niece, Madeline Connelly of Tampa, Fla.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main St. in Perry. Funeral services will be private for the family.
Carey will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Perry.
In lieu of flowers, a trust fund is being set up for her daughters, Peyton and Parker Cartwright. Contributions can be sent to P.O. Box 335, Perry, NY 14530.
For more information, please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street, Perry, NY 14530.