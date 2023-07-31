BATAVIA — Carl F. Kruger Sr., 91, of Batavia passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Premier Genesee Center in Batavia, N.Y.
Mr. Kruger was born Tuesday, March 1, 1932, in Batavia, N.Y., a son of the late William C. Kruger and Ida (Butler) Kruger.
Carl was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the L.L.L. of the church. He was also a member of the Circus Historical Society and the Circus Model Builders. Carl enjoyed woodworking, birdwatching, and especially building circus models. Carl was a proud member of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War, where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the National defense Service Medal. After his time in the military, Carl became a Maintenance Foreman for Batavia Metal products until his retirement in 1984.
Carl is survived by his sons, Carl F. (Janice) Kruger Jr., of Nappanee, Ind., and Roger (Kathy) Kruger, of Temple, Texas; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Kruger, of Batavia, N.Y. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In death, Carl will be reunited with his parents, William C. Kruger and Ida Kruger; his son, Glen C. Kruger, who passed away on Oct. 26, 2017; brothers, Harold Kruger and Alfred Kruger; grandson, Glen William; and his great-grandchild, Brooke.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia. Carl‘s funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.
