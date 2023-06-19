We are heartbroken to announce that our mother and Bumpa, Carol A. Sherwood, passed from this life on June 16, 2023. Born to Lucille (Gentner) and Gerald Ellis on Dec. 6, 1939, she was a lifelong Batavian. She graduated from St. Joseph’s School and attended Notre Dame High School. In her younger years, Carol was a member of the St. Joseph’s Drum Corp, which is where she met the love of her life, her husband Paul. Carol was a member of St. Padre Pio Parish, Oakfield/Elba and Resurrection Parish, Batavia.
Bumpa was excellent at baking, cooking, quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and needle point. She could revive any plant and was a master stain remover. She has left her family with many beautiful craft pieces to remember her and her gift by.
Although she did not understand a single rule of any of the games or competitions, she attended for her grandchildren, she was their biggest supporter and tried not to miss any event. She truly was their biggest fan in all aspects of their lives. Bumpa called each of her children and grandchildren, without fail, every single day to say goodnight and prayed for them ceaselessly. Her votive candle was lit every day for their safety.
Carol was on the St. Joseph’s Church prayer chain and there is probably not a person in Batavia that she hasn’t at one time prayed for. She was a volunteer at All Babies Cherished and loved the time she had with the ladies there. For many years, she enjoyed the swim exercise class at the YMCA and the friends she made there. Up until to her last day, she could be seen taking her daily walk.
Bumpa could be found sitting on her porch, with her rosary and prayer books. Her life was devoted to her family and faith in God. The most important things to her were faith, family and friends.
Carol has been reunited with her beloved husband, Paul, who passed away in 2018. She is survived by daughters, Dawn (Rex) Norton and Maureen Sherwood of Batavia, and her son, Dennis Sherwood of Las Vegas, Nev. She is also survived by the lights of her life, her grandchildren, Lucy (Josh) Maier, Riley (Justin Hawley) and Shea (Tina) Norton; Trevor (Emily) and Jaden Sherwood; Nicholas (Jyssica), Nolan, and Whalen Sherwood. She is survived by two great-grandchildren, Cash and Jessy Mae Sherwood. Also surviving are siblings, Nancy (Ronald) Welker, Gary Ellis and Ricky (Melissa) Ellis; sister-in-law, Pauline Sherwood; and numerous nieces and nephews from the Ellis and Sherwood families, whom she loved dearly.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street, Batavia. Funeral Services will be held privately. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Carol’s memory to St. Joseph’s Regional School, 2 Summit Street, Batavia, NY 14020, All Babies Cherished, 445 Ellicott Street, Batavia, NY 14020 or in the form of Mass Intentions. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.