Carol L. Ryan, 72 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in her own home. She was born on Feb. 8, 1951 on Clifton Springs to the late Gerald and Virginia (Bowman) Weyneth. She is predeceased by her sister Linda Lincoln.
Carol was a well-known travel agent in Genesee County and also worked for Walmart as a cashier where she retired from. She was a member of the Attica American Legion Auxiliary, and the Warsaw Vets Club. She loved travelling, going out and spending time with all her friends in her social clubs. Mrs. Ryan is survived by her beloved husband; Gary Ryan; son Dennis (Nicole) Schrader of Batavia; sister Deb Cali of Macedon; grandchildren Riley and Maya Schrader, along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 (please note location) at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Attica.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Attica American Legion Auxiliary 83 Market St. in Attica. For more information or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.