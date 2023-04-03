Carole Mruczek, 96, of Batavia, N.Y., passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 10, 1926, in Batavia, N.Y.
Carole was predeceased by her husband, Albert “Beans” Mruczek; parents, Stefano and Jenny Lombardo; sister, Josephine “Pina” Stone; and brother-in-law, Leo Stone.
Family and friends were the pivotal essence of Carole’s life. She was proud and honored to be the matriarch to our family. She has been a major presence in the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, very special nieces, many cousins and friends that were like family.
She will be missed by her daughter, Barbara Lombardo (Enzo) and her son, Stephen Mruczek (Rebecca). She was a proud grandmother and will always be “Nana” to her five grandchildren, Christie Nasello, Tim Weld (Lynn), Scott Mruczek, Jason Mruczek (Emily) and Gabriella Schoff (Bryan); and her ten great-grandchildren, A.J., Brett, Alexandra Caroline “Ally,” Andrew, Emily, Isabella, Brooklynn, Aubrey, Olivia and Grace Caroline.
Carole enjoyed a long career at Kisiel Die Casting, where she was a lead supervisor. She was a natural athlete, avid bowler and enjoyed her trips to the casino. She was interested and up-to-date with news, weather, pop culture, politics and technology on her iPad and kept everyone informed. She was a great storyteller and confidant, but her favorite thing by far was socializing with her close friends and family.
Carole’s family wishes to thank all of her friends and staff at The Friendly Home and Hospice for their friendship, love and compassion.
Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Parish, 18 Ellicott St., Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friendly Home of Rochester (www.friendlyseniorliving.org/donate). Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.