SLINGERLANDS — Carolyn M. Richbart, 77, of Slingerlands, entered into rest on Feb. 17, 2023, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.
Carolyn was born on Aug. 12, 1945, in Catskill, the daughter of the late George and M. Frances (Reynolds) Eden.
Loving wife of 36 years to Lynn A. Richbart; devoted mother of Megan Mangefrida Cantalupo (Kevin), Paul Mangefrida (Katie), Richard Richbart (Kim) and Lynne Richbart Olney (Jim). Cherished grandmother of Haley Cantalupo, Shelley, AJ, Stephen, Jeffrey, Samantha Richbart, Tyler (Nicole) and Connor Olney and great-grandmother of Lucas Heffern. Dearest sister of the late Susan Eden Berlinghieri (Joel).
Carolyn received her B.S. and M.S. from Geneseo and her Ph.D. From the University at Albany. Dr. Richbart was a mathematics educator over the years at: Attica, N.Y., Middle School, Genesee Community College, Russell Sage College, SUNY New Paltz, and the New York State Education Department. She served as 45th President of the Association of Mathematics Teachers of New York State (AMTNYS).
Carolyn enjoyed Genealogy research and was a former member and officer of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Mayflower Society. She traveled to England to see her mother’s roots and to Sweden to see her father’s. Carolyn loved cruising to the Caribbean, England, Baltic, Norway, Mediterranean, Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand. She enjoyed her last 8 years with the gracious residents of Beverwyck Retirement Community, where she had many friends.
Cremation has taken place through the care of Simple Choices, Inc.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring.
Donations may be directed to either St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or The Community Hospice Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Richbart Family, online at: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.