Carolyn (Perfitt) Wisniewski of Tomball, Texas, formally of Medina, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Aug. 8, 2023. She was born Aug. 27, 1941, daughter of Maynard and Frances (Kams) Perfitt.
Carolyn graduated from Albion High School in 1959. She worked 9 years for ASCS, 12 years for FMC, and 19 years for NYS Corrections, retiring in 2002. She also worked for BOCES for 10 years with special needs children.
She is a lifetime member of the Shelby Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years, and a 10-year member of Orleans Community Health as a volunteer twig member serving a President for 4 1/2 years before moving.
She is survived by sister, Shirley Severns of Spring, Texas; nephews, Gregory (Lindsey) Severns of Sealy, Texas, Jason (Kimmy) Severns of The Woodlands, Texas; niece, Rebecca (Michael) McPhaul of Austin, Texas; also, Robert (Mary Ellen) Luckman, James (Kathy) Luckman and William (Gail) Luckman of Medina, Richard Wisniewski, David Wisniewski, and Michael Wisniewski of Lockport, and Penny Luckman and Michele (James) Kennedy; and several cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, Maynard and Frances Perfitt; husband, William; and brother-in-law, Ray Severns III. She also leaves a very favorite friend, Bonnie Eaton Furness, who was always there.
There will be no calling hours. A service will be held at Mt. Albion Cemetery in the Spring of 2024. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Orleans or the American Heart Association.
Funeral arrangements were made by Klein Funeral Home in Tomball, Tx, and Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home in Albion, NY.