Catherine A. Bzduch, age 89, of Perry passed away at Eastside Nursing Home in Warsaw on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1933, in Rochester, N.Y., a daughter to the late Ethan S. Sherwin and Grace A. (Smith) Colby.
Cathy worked for the former Champion Products as a processing clerk in Perry where she retired in 1996.
She was a member of St. Isidore Parish in Perry and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed reading, dancing, especially the Polka, sitting on her front porch and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, whom she married on June 2, 1956, Edward J. Bzduch; 2 daughters, Sandra (William) Jones of Warsaw, Nancy (John) Stauber of Le Roy; 2 sons, Joseph (Robin) Bzduch and Raymond (Patricia) Bzduch, both of Perry, 12 grandchildren, Shane (Brandy) Tisdale, Trisha (David) Strathearn, Wendy (Michael) Mackay, Brian Jones, Susan (Joshua) George, Benjamin Stauber, Rebecca (Ramel Holliday) Stauber, Katy (Montana) Bzduch, Josh (Joshua) Bzduch, Joseph Bzduch, Nicole (Daniel Akin) Bzduch and Natasha Bzduch; 5 step-grandchildren, Stormy (Rich) Cuozzo, Sunshine Palmer, Misty (Josh) Buskirk, Chris (Kelsey) Welliver and Justin (Allyssa) Welliver; 13 great-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Conley, who passed away on March 8, 2022; great-granddaughter, Zoey Stevens, who passed away on Dec. 31, 2002; siblings, Shirley (Eugene) Stothers and Joseph (Marjorie) Sherwin.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main St., in Perry.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Parish (St. Joseph’s Church) in Perry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Fire Department, P.O. Box 243, Perry, NY 14530.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Fire Department, P.O. Box 243, Perry, NY 14530.