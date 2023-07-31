WARSAW — Cecelia S. Daniel, age 98, formerly of Rt. 20A West, Warsaw passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility. Cecelia was born in Java Lake, N.Y., a daughter of the late John and Gertrude Becker Stoffer. A lifetime resident of Warsaw, Cecelia worked for 38 years as a waitress at the Valley Inn in Warsaw before her retirement in 1993. Prior to that, she worked as a stenographer at the Warsaw Elevator Company. Cecelia was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Church in Warsaw. Cecelia worked hard at home and at the restaurant but was always dedicated to her family. She enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, and was known for her cooking and baking, especially her dinner rolls.
Cecelia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph W. Daniel, on Aug. 31, 2018. Additional predeceased family include five brothers, Anthony, Thomas, Max, Carl nand John Stoffer.
Survivors include her two sons, James (Kathleen) Daniel and Terry (Mary) Daniel both of Warsaw; a daughter, Barbara (Henry) Barrett of Holley; one sister, Patricia Everman of Nashvill; two brothers, Joseph (Pauline) Stoffer of South Warsaw, Peter (Janet) Stoffer of Lakeville; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends of Cecelia Daniel may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569. A vigil service will begin at 3:45 p.m. prior to the evening calling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at St. Michael’s Church in Warsaw with Father Denning Achidi as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, cards, gifts, or to plant a tree in Cecelia’s name. Memorial contributions are requested to the WYCO Skilled Nursing Facility Patient Fund at 400 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.ORG.