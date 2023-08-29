Chad G. Pratt, 55, of Oakfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (Aug. 26, 2023) at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1968, in Batavia, N.Y., a son of the late Norman and Eileen Burgett Pratt.
Chad was employed by Mobile Air Transport of Cheektowaga. He was a member of the Alabama Vol. Fire Department and the Sportsman’s Coon Hunters Association.
Survivors include his siblings, Norma Bauer of Texas, Patricia Dick of Canandaigua, Bettyjo (David) Gizzi of Hamburg, Sherry (Andy) Coppi of Texas, Norman (Debbie) Pratt of Darien and Kelley (Scott) Smith of Virginia; and several nieces, nephews, stepchildren, granddaughter and his feline friends, Skittles and Girlie.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on Friday (Sept. 1) from 5-7 p.m. at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y. Burial will be in Morganville Cemetery, Stafford, N.Y.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.