LE ROY — Charles R. Steffenilla, age 94, of Pleasant Street, passed away late Friday afternoon (Dec. 30, 2022) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.
He was born July 29, 1928, in Le Roy, a son of the late Angelo and Mary Tramontana Steffenilla.
He was predeceased by his siblings: brothers, Anthony, Michael, Samuel, Joseph, Alphonso, Thomas (age 2 years) and Thomas (age 8 days) Steffenilla, along with sisters, Carrie Riggi, Rosie Tuzzeo, Jennie Hale, Fannie Steffenilla, Josephine Thomas, and Agnes Steffenilla.
Charles, or as most of his family called him, Uncle Chuck, will be remembered as a loving and kind man, who enjoyed being around his family. Chuck owned the Chili Big M grocery store for many years. Upon his retirement, he relished in hosting family and friends every morning for coffee. He never missed an episode of General Hospital or Wheel of Fortune. He took pleasure in watching the Buffalo Bills, Syracuse Orange and The Ohio State Buckeyes play football. His nephew, Anthony (Nino) Riggi lived with Chuck for over thirty years, and they often enjoyed heading to casinos with their free time.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Sharon) Steffenilla; special nieces and nephews, Sam Steffenilla, Judy Orlando, John and Mary Riggi, Brenda Walters, Sue and Tom Collier, and Brett and Evie Babcock; along with many other family members and dear friends.
At his request, there will be no public visitation or services. He will be laid to rest privately at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to LeRoy Ambulance Service, P O Box 56, Le Roy, N.Y. 14482.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Charles’ family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.