Charlotte S. Colton, of Clifton Park, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 17, 2023. She was born on Dec. 28, 1935.
Charlotte, a graduate of Rochester Business Institute, was employed by New York Telephone as assistant to the Chief Operator in Batavia, N.Y. She studied interior design with Robert L. Stevenson, ASID. She was a partner in Colton Associates Furniture Manufacturers Representative Team. She also owned Charlotte S. Colton Interiors and loved working for Knickerbocker Furniture in Schenectady, N.Y., for many years as an in-store designer, accessory buyer and sales associate.
Charlotte was a member of the Jonesville Methodist Church. Charlotte and her husband, James, were members of the Edison Club for 52 years and, in 2020, were awarded an Edison Club honorary life membership. Charlotte was the first woman elected to serve on the Edison Club Board of Directors. She also served on the Board of Management at the Schenectady Curling Club, was chairman of Schenectady Woman Curlers, and in 1991, chaired the Women’s National Bonspiel in Schenectady. Charlotte and Jim founded the Schenectady Curling Club Social Curling League, sponsored the women’s championship weekend bonspiel, “The Colton”, and were made honorary lifelong Schenectady Curling members in 2011.
Jim and Charlotte were Master Gardeners and loved gardening together. Their extensive perennial gardens featured over 200 varieties of Hosta and was on several area garden tours. She was a member of the Upstate Hosta Society. Charlotte served as president of Southern Saratoga Garden Club.
Charlotte enjoyed writing and authored and self-published several children’s books. She wrote a 500-recipe cookbook entitled “Let me Entertain You”. The Coltons loved to entertain and Charlotte enjoyed cooking for four or 44 using one of her seven sets of china.
Charlotte was predeceased by her daughter, Kelly Anne Colton. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James Colton; her sister, Sandra Brown of Attica, N.Y.; her children, Jeffrey L. Colton (Marina) of San Diego, Calif., and Karen C. Verrigni (Rocky) of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Sean Colton (Marisa) of Springfield, Ill., Craig Colton (Marissa) Sault Sainte Marie, Mich., and Lauren Hunt (Brock) of O’Fallon, Ill.; and two great-granddaughters, Zelda and Wednesday Colton.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery in Attica, N.Y.
The family requests no flowers be sent. Donations may be made in her memory to the Southern Saratoga Garden Club Scholarship Fund, 9 Seymour Dr., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
