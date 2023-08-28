Cheryl A. Squire, 59, of Bergen and Wake Forest, N.C., entered into eternal life on Aug. 26, 2023 surrounded by her loving family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Cheryl was the daughter of James and Sandra Compton. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 39 years, Timothy Squire; son Taylor James (Sarah); her mother, Sandra Compton; brothers Kevin Compton, Roger (Cheryl) Compton; sister Jeanne (Al) Palmer; sister-in-law Lori DiFilippo, sister-in-law Jean (Sam) Tambe, brother-in-law Randy (Nancy) Squire; sister/cousin Aimee (Jeff) Maurer; adopted (in our hearts) daughter, Marlyn (Nick) Carbonell-Twardowski; nephews Jay (Missy) Aquino, Brett (Monica) Squire, Jeremy (Stephanie) Squire, Michael (Aurora) Compton, Aaron Pahuta, nieces Stacy Squire, Rachel (Adam) Boynton, Allyssa (Dieril) Compton-Disla, Amanda Palmer, Great Aunt to Ally Aquino, Addison Gregg, Ethan Boynton, Noah Disla; grandmother (in our hearts) to Quinn, Colin and Preston Bannister, Galileo Carbonell-Twardowski, 2nd mom/special aunt, Patricia (Aubrey) Beverly; best friend Amy (Joe) DiSalvo as well as numerous aunts/uncles/cousins.
Cheryl was predeceased by her firstborn, Zachary David, father, James Compton, father and mother-in-law, Vince and Irma Squire, brother-in-law, Larry Squire, brother-in-law, Kevin Squire.
Cheryl was born Jun3 13, 1964 and grew up in Elba, N.Y. where she attended and graduated from Elba Central School. Cheryl and Tim were high-school sweethearts who married on Aug. 25, 1984 and were blessed with their second son, Taylor James, on Aug. 25, 1989. Cheryl was a “proud” cheerleader captain throughout high school and anyone lucky to have known her knows that she continued to be a cheerleader for everyone she came in contact with throughout her life. If you were fortunate enough to know Cheryl, she loved you unconditionally.
Cheryl was the store manager for Wortzman Furniture in Batavia for 25 years and considered numerous past customers as friends. Cheryl also worked four years as store manager for Raymour-Flanigan Furniture in Rochester, N.Y. and in typical Cheryl fashion, left an incredible lasting impression within that organization as well. Cheryl attended Northgate Free Methodist; shared her faith with everyone she came in contact with and supported numerous charities throughout her life. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with family and friends, vacationing, often in Punta Cana, DR, yet anywhere she could plant her bare feet in sand. Her positive attitude, warm smile, outgoing personality, unwavering faith and love for others .. and for JESUS ... will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street in Batavia. Cheryl’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Rd, Batavia. She will be laid to rest in Maplelawn Cemetery, Elba.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in honor of Cheryl, to Northgate Free Methodist Church or St Judes Childrens Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html or any charity that may be near and dear to your heart, in her name.
