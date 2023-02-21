Cheryl L. St. Pierre passed away unexpectedly Feb. 16, 2023, at home, with battle of cancer. She was born on June 7, 1963, in Buffalo, to the late Fred and Elaine (Fronzack) Wozniak.
She enjoyed life by camping with all of our friends and family. Also, by teaching people how to make jams, jellies, canning and gardening.
She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Michael R. St. Pierre Sr.; their son, Michael St. Pierre, Jr.; family, friends and the best neighbors.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Michael St. Pierre, Sr. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.