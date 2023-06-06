Christina B. Johnson, age 63, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Heaven gained another angel.
Chris was born Nov. 2, 1959, in Batavia, a daughter of Lawrence “Larry” and Arlene (Heier) Bordonaro.
She enjoyed crafting, playing cards, and going out to dinner and the casino with Greg. Chris loved her family and visited them often.
Chris graduated from Batavia High School and later Genesee Community College with a degree in Accounting. She married the love of her life, Gregory Johnson, on Oct. 23, 1982. Chris worked for AAA and recently at Genesee Country Museum.
Chris is survived by her husband, Gregory Johnson of Caledonia; mother, Arlene Bordonaro of Batavia; siblings, Alyce (Mark) Clark and Steen Bordonaro, all of Batavia; mother-in-law, Doris “Fran” Johnson of Avon; sister-in-law, Kim (Neil) Ayers of Avon; brother-in-law, Gary Johnson of Avon; several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins.
In death, Chris is reunited with her father, Larry Bordonaro; brother, Frank Bordonaro; grandparents, Frank (Dorothy) Bordonaro; and her father-in-law, Kenneth Johnson.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street in Batavia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Resurrection Parish- St. Joseph’s Church, 303 East Main Street in Batavia. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Christina’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.