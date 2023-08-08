 Skip to main content
Christine “Chrissy” Schultz, 65, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. She was born July 13, 1958, in Batavia, N.Y., to Herbert and Dorothy Bell. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. Chrissy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Debbie Vasi; two brothers, Wayne Bell and Bryan Bell. She was survived by her husband, Charles Schultz of Bartow; daughter, Carrie Seay and husband Johnathan; son, Jason Schultz and wife, Stephanie; three sisters, Robin Newton and husband, Wayne, Ann Rogers and husband, David and Julie Shaffer and husband, Joe; four grandchildren, Hannah Seay, Ethan Seay, Tyler Schultz, Skyler Schultz; and great-granddaughter, Hollie Seay. Family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Revive Church Lakeland, 5410 Yarborough Lane in Lakeland, FL. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Revive Church Lakeland. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com.

