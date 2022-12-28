Christine Luise (Maier) Vescovi

LE ROY — Christine Luise Vescovi, age 83, passed away at the home of her son, while under hospice care, in Inverness, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
She was born June 10, 1939, in Karlsruhe, Germany, a daughter of the late Georg Johann Maier and Luise Margarete Klopper and immigrated to the United States in 1958.
Chris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 26 years, retiring in 1999. She continued employment with NYS Thruway Authority for 19 years until retiring in 2018. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, bingo and casino trips. She was also an avid NY Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary for 55 years.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Chrissie (Jim) Williamson of Le Roy, Donald (Pam) Miller of Florida, Karen (Vincent) Syracuse of Le Roy, Ursula (Dan Norman) Isaac of Le Roy, Kip (Denise) Vescovi and John (Barb) Vescovi, both of Le Roy; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ursula Jene of Germany; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald Clark Vescovi, in 2018; and her brother, Peter Maier.
There are no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Chris are suggested to the American Legion Post -576, Ladies Auxiliary, 53 West Main Street, Le Roy, N.Y. 14482.
