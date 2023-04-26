Christine “Tina” Gioia Corbett

Tina was born in Batavia, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Francis and Adeline Cecere Gioia. Tina has resided in Warren, Pa., for the past 44 years, moving from Ludlow, Pa. She was a 1968 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Batavia, N.Y. She was employed with Osram Sylvania, Warren, Pa., in the payroll dept., retiring from there after many years of employment. She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Warren, Pa., where she helped in the accounting of the Sunday collection. She was a member of Warren American Legion Post 135 Ladies Auxiliary, Warren Eagles Aerie, She enjoyed reading and could be found sitting on her patio reading most summer days. She enjoyed gardening, especially her flower boxes, going to friends’ homes and making arts and crafts. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her longtime friend and companion, Robert “Bill” Adams of Warren, Pa.; 2 children, Christine Milo of Timmonsville, S.C., John Corbett of Warren, Pa.; 5 siblings, Frank Gioia and wife, Patty, Teresa Bartz and husband, Timothy, all of Batavia, N.Y., Angelo Gioia and wife, Tina of Houston, Texas, Rose Brown of Rochester, N.Y., Dolly Losito of Syracuse, N.Y.; 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ted Francis Corbett, who died Oct. 11, 2005; and one brother, John Gioia.
Friends may call at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue West, Warren, Pa., on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Fr. Richard C. Tomasone, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, Warren, PA., Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Warren Cancer Center, 105 Lee St., Warren, PA 16365. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.