PEMBROKE — Clarence D. Crawford, 91, of Pembroke passed away on Jan. 11, 2023 after a brief illness.
Known to most by his middle name, Denzil, he was born in West Virigina on Aug. 15, 1931 to Clarence and Lucille Crawford.
Denzil worked most of his adult life at Sylvania, in Batavia. In the late 1970’s, he and his late wife, Faith (Switzer), entered into a partnership to operate the True Value hardware store in Corfu. Upon retirement, they toured the country in their motor home.
Denzil is survived by his sons, Greg (Charlotte) and Bill (Pam). He is also survived by six loving grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his wife; his twin sisters, Betty Lou and Bonny Sue; and by his son, Lester.
At his request, there will be no prior visitation. Interment will be at the Old Buffalo Road Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021.
Arrangements entrusted to H. E. Turner & Co. Inc. Funeral Home, 403 East Main St., Batavia.