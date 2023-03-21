BATAVIA — Clarence Lathan, 86, of Batavia passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at United Memorial Medical Center. Surrounded by his loving family.
Clarence was born Saturday, Feb. 20, 1937 in Batavia, a son of the late Fred and Mildred (Hirsch) Lathan.
He enjoyed fishing, golf, gun shows, auctions, and spending time with friends and family.
Clarence graduated from Alexander High school in 1955 and later married the love of his life, Judy Bortle, on May 28, 1971. He worked for many local farms and as a diesel mechanic for many years, finally retiring from Jones mechanical in Caledonia.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Judy Lathan; children, Calvin Lathan, Ron (Tammy) Lathan of Silver Lake, Kathy Lathan of Virginia, Stan (Lisa) Mosher of Le Roy, Colleen (Tim) Miller of Fillmore, and Karen (Jim) Perry of Corfu; 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In death Clarence is reunited with his parents, Fred and Mildred Lathan; siblings, Lloyd Lathan, Norman Lathan, and Dorothy Staba.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 12 to 2 p.m. at H.E. Turner & Co., Inc. Funeral Home, Batavia. Clarence’s funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at H.E. Turner & Co., Inc., Batavia. Burial will be in West Bethany Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
