GAINESVILLE — Clark W. Hurlburt, age 87, of North Main Street Gainesville, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Wyoming County Community Hospital. Clark was born in Rushford, N.Y., a son of the late Leonard and Leona Clark Hurlburt. A lifetime resident of the county, Clark worked at Westinghouse in Attica as a mold maker and later after his retirement he worked at Country Line Electric in Silver Springs. Clark had a musical talent that he shared with everyone. He loved to play his guitar and was a former member of the local band, “Russ Hurlburt and the Auctioneers”. He volunteered his time playing for the Office For The Aging and at the Cloister’s in Warsaw. Clark served his country honorably in the Army National Guard as a Tank Driver in Geneseo, earning the rank of Spec-5. He was an avid golfer, bowler and volunteered as a firefighter with the Gainesville Fire Department.
Clark was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Hurlburt; a grandson, Darin Pearson; three brothers, Ted, Ralph and Jack Hurlburt.
Survivors include his two sons, Dennis (Nancy) Hurlburt of Aurora, Colo., Dana (Lauren) Hurlburt of Perry; a daughter, Diana (Jeffrey) Haley of Kill Buck, N.Y.; and a sister, Joyce Martin of Perry; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Clark’s family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Livingston Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation as well as his many dialysis providers. Your loving care made all the difference in Clark’s life.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Gainesville, Monday, April 17, 2023, with Pastor Eric Kelly as officiant. The services were followed by full military honors. Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569 has arrangements. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send gifts, cards or plant a tree in Clark’s name. Memorial contributions are requested to Gainesville Methodist Church, 7 South Main Street, Gainesville, NY 14066.