Clifford P. Smith, age 70, of Pike, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023 at home.
He was born on April 4, 1952, in Hartford, Conn., to the late William and Gertrude Madore Britt. Clifford proudly served in the United States Army from 1973 to 1976 and the National Guard from 1977 to 1983. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Pike, N.Y. Clifford worked as a correctional officer for twenty-five years at Groveland Correctional Facility, retiring in 2004.
Clifford loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles and playing games, his favorite being Scrabble. Clifford enjoyed watching all sports, but especially football, as he was an avid NY Jets fan.
Along with his parents, Clifford is predeceased by a stepson, Michael Lloyd.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Franta Smith, whom he married in 2016; his children, Ryan (Melanie) Smith of Brandon, MS, Eric (Kelly) Smith of Nunda, Kady (Jason) Wirth of Mobile, Ala.; daughter-in-law, Amanda Lloyd of Florida; grandchildren, Michael, Taylor, Zack, Blake, Jacob, Alannah, Greyson, Jayce; siblings, Larry (Marian) Smith of Lincoln City, Ore., Linda (Keith) Morris of Millville, Pa., Harry Smith of Danville, Pa.; nephew, Nathanael; niece, Melanie.
Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw, where Clifford’s funeral service with military honors will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. Private burial will take place in Grace Cemetery, Castile. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pike Rescue Squad, PO Box 58, Pike, NY 14130. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.