WYOMING — Craig Thomas Harkins, age 67, of Transit Road, passed away on Tuesday (Feb. 28, 2023) at Strong Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 29, 1955, in Batavia, a son of the late Francis G. Harkins and Patricia A. Whaley.
Craig will be remembered as a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend. He was a 1973 graduate of Pavilion Central School and was involved in dairy farming all his life. In 1986, Craig established his own dairy farm, where he especially enjoyed his time working with his grandchildren. He was a Wyoming County board member for the Town of Middlebury and enjoyed playing cards and golfing with his friends.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara Boening Harkins; sons, Thomas (Jenny) Harkins and Robert (Shanon) Harkins; grandchildren, Cooper, Addison, Jayden, Olivia and Ella; sisters, Karen (Todd Hughes) Donofrio of Florida and Beth (Carl) Herman of Warsaw; sister-in-law, Linda Harkins of Arizona; mother-in-law, Ruth Boening; sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Ronald) Coniber and Christine (Arnold) Logsdon; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Craig was predeceased by his brother, Jerry Harkins; and his father-in-law, Richard Boening.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 4, from 1-5 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd. (Rt. 19), Le Roy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Craig are suggested to either the Wyoming Hook & Ladder Co., 26 Maple St., Wyoming, NY 14591 or Pavilion FFA, c/o Pavilion Central School, 7014 Big Tree Rd., Pavilion, NY 14525.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Craig’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.