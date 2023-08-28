Cricket Johnson-Seward, DVM, died on Aug. 25, 2023 after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. She entered heaven into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in him will not perish but have eternal life”. Cricket is survived by her husband, George, with whom she shared 39 years; her sons and their families, Elias and Catherine Seward – grandchildren Tyler, Sydney, and Cade; Noah and Niki Seward – grandchildren Paxton and Lilah. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Brenda Seward, sister Susan Johnson and brother-in-law Mark Albano, special friends Sue Odre, Betty Huntley, and Christine Pinello, and many other great friends.
Cricket was a veterinarian and animals were a very important part of her life. She graduated from Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in 1978 and Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1982. Cricket worked at Batavia Animal Hospital in private practice for many years. She became a field veterinary with the NYS Department of Ag and Markets in 1996. Always a hard worker, Cricket loved the outdoors and her animals and pets.
Cricket loved spending time with her family, cooking for them, gardening, skiing, and reading. She loved nothing better than a trail ride on a good horse and walks in the evening with good black dogs and a special cat by her side.
Cricket was never afraid to voice her opinion. Cricket loved learning and teaching. She was active in her church — Northgate Free Methodist Church. For many years she taught a women’s bible study, was part of the prayer team, and worked in the café. Cricket has donated her body to the UB medical school.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Northgate Free Methodist Church 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020. The service will begin at 2 p.m. and a reception will be held in the lobby following the service.
Memroials may be made to Northgate Free Methodist Church or Samaritan’s Purse, Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020, Attn: Gahanda Rawanda Connected Community, (585) 343-4011; and Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, 1 (828) 262-1980.