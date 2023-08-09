ALBION/GEORGIA - Curtis A. Kujaneck, age 89, passed away Aug. 7, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. He was born May 24, 1934, in Springville, N.Y., a son of the late William and Elsie (Bradford) Kujaneck and had lived in this area for over 5o years and moved to Winterville, Ga., 2 years ago.
Curtis retired from Graham Manufacturing in Batavia and after, worked for Tompkins Metal Finishing. He was an avid reader and a history buff; especially the history of West Barre. He was an expert handyman, and loved fixing and tinkering with things, building a tractor from scratch.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, D. Jean Kujaneck; brother, Geddes Kujaneck; grandson, James Youngblood; stepson, Michael Riviere.
He is survived by his children, Virginia (Gary) Youngblood, Catherine (Jerry) Adams, Andrew Kujaneck, Curtis (Tina) Kujaneck, Mary Richey, Robert (Wei Wei) Kaiser, Robin Fisher; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Walter; his beloved dog, Bella; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no prior calling hours. His graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Albion Cemetery, followed by his Celebration of Life at his daughter’s home, 13116 Lakeshore Rd., Waterport, NY 14571 from 2-5 p.m. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association or a local Animal Shelter of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Albion.
