Daniel L. Chenaille, age 75, of Warsaw, formerly of North Java, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 at Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw
He was born on Dec. 26, 1947, in St. Hubert, Quebec, to the late Paul Emile and Carmelle Marie Richer Chenaille. Daniel graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone, N.Y., Class of 1968. He then served in the United States Army for nineteen months, thirteen of which he was stationed in Korea. When he came home, he began working for Ames Department Store. He was store manager for over 30 years in several locations throughout New York and Massachusetts. After leaving Ames, he became an independent businessman, owning and operating for about 15 years. He then delivered for FedEx for a few years before retiring. After retirement, he was a part-time driver for Wick Construction.
Daniel was a devoted husband to his wife, Rosalyn of 51 years, whom he met in 1966 and married in 1971. He was a loving father and grandfather, and enjoyed nothing more than attending his grandkids’ sporting events. He was proud of his family, and loved giving speeches at family meetings and giving out advice when anyone was in need. He leaves behind his loving family and many close friends.
He enjoyed time at Conesus Lake and going to local racetracks to watch the races. Daniel was also an avid Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres fan.
Along with his parents, Daniel is predeceased by his brother, Richard Chenaille; sister, Jacqueline Chenaille; sister-in-law, Linda Chenaille; and grandson, Sawyer Daniel Wick.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalyn Orton Chenaille of Warsaw; children, Craig (Debra) Chenaille of South Haven, MS, Jessica (Marcel) Wick of Warsaw; grandchildren, Madison and Ryan Chenaille, Carly and Sullivan Wick; siblings, Jacques (Shirley) Chenaille of Gloversville, N.Y., Michael (Karen) Chenaille of Rotunda West, Fla., Yolande Chenaille of North Bangor, N.Y., Pauline (Chris) Benbow of Port Charlotte, Fla., Robert Chenaille of Constable, N.Y.
Friends may call on Monday, Jan. 2, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw where Daniel’s memorial service will be held immediately following at 6pm. A graveside service with military honors will take place Tuesday, January 3rd at 11am at St. Michael’s Cemetery, S. Main St., Warsaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, PO Box 426, Clarence, NY 14031. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.