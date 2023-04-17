Daniel Rynkowski, 83, of Victor, N.Y., and formerly of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (April 12, 2023) at F.F. Thompson Memorial Hospital in Canandaigua, N.Y.
He was born Dec. 31, 1939, in Warsaw, N.Y., a son of the late Benjamin and Frances Czaja Rynkowski.
Dan was employed by Graham Manufacturing in Batavia prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Eileen Wierzbicki Rynkowski of Victor; son, Jeffery (Stephanie) Rynkowski of Victor; grandchildren, Autumn, Felicia, Sarah, Victoria, Agnieszka and Ryno; brother, Robert Rynkowski of Batavia; sisters, Irene Thompson of Castile and Sylvia Post of Warsaw; niece, Patricia Zapparolli of Las Vegas. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by a son, Brian Rynkowski; brother, Alfred Rynkowski; and sister in-law, Anita Rynkowski.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y.