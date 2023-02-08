Daniel T. “Rico” Dresser, Sr.

Daniel T. Dresser, Sr., “Rico”, age 61, of Medina, entered into rest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Medina Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
Born Sept. 13, 1961, in Medina, Dan was a son of the late John Q. Dresser III and Emily June (Zipfel) Dresser. Dan grew up on his family farm. “Booty”, as he was known as to classmates, was a graduate of Medina High School, class of 1979. During school he was involved with the FFA and was the proud recipient of the FFA State Star Farmer Award. He went on to marry the former Nancy Barber on Oct. 30, 1982 and the couple had two children. A lifelong farmer, Dan worked the family dairy farm for many years. He was a devoted son, especially to his beloved mother, June who he loved dearly and was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother, E. June Dresser, on Sept. 10, 2019; very recently by his father, John Q. Dresser III, on Jan. 30, 2023; his sister, Mary Bacon in 1998; niece, Emily Bacon in 2006; and mother in-law, Evelyn Brown in 2017.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Dresser of Medina; son, Daniel (Nicole) Dresser, Jr. of Medina and Dorothy (Matt) Slegle of Cato, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Thomas and Caroline Dresser, Brooke, Addison and Tucker Slegle; brother, James (Paula) Dresser; brother in-law, Paul Bacon (Cathy Wilson); nieces and nephews, Cynthia (James) Brinkerhoff, Adam (Heather) Dresser, Sara (Benjamin) Flansburg and Kaitlyn (Corey) Miller; several extended family members of the Barber family; lifelong best friend, Mark Dunham; and special friends, James (Sara) Kyle and their children, Evan and Cooper.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St. A graveside committal will be privately held for immediate family in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of traditional calling hours, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held afterwards from 3-6 p.m. at the East Shelby Fire Hall, 5021 E. Shelby Rd., Medina, NY 14103. The family appreciates any memorial donations in Dan's memory to be made to the Medina FFA, 1 Mustang Drive, Medina, NY 14103.