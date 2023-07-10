Darold Lee Fisher, 81, of Warsaw, passed away on July 9, 2023 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw.
He was born on May 30, 1942 in Warsaw, N.Y. to the late Charles and Lucille Sharman Fisher. Darold married Catherine Rucker Fisher on April 1, 1960. He worked at Lapp Insulator in Le Roy, retiring in 2001. In earlier years, he was a Warsaw Volunteer Fireman and a Boy Scout leader. Darold was a member of the New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Hermitage. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper, and loved antique cars.
Darold is predeceased by his wife, Catherine, who passed away on July 8, 2017. He is also predeceased by his brother, Edward Fisher.
He is survived by his children, Todd Fisher of Warsaw, Tammy Fisher, of Warsaw, Darryl (Rachel) Fisher of Warsaw, Dennis (Sarah) Fisher of Rochester; Kelly Fisher, Steven Foster, Kenny Foster, Monica Schell, Carrie Walczak, Kevin Fisher, Briannon Fisher, and Carli Marino; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Yatzor, Bryon Fisher, David Fisher.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Warsaw Fire Department, PO Box 229, Warsaw, NY 14569 or New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 4377 NY-78, Gainesville, NY 14066.