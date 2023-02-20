David A. Wellman
WARSAW — David A. Wellman, age 63, of Burke Hill Road, Warsaw, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Medina Memorial Hospital. David was born in Batavia, Jan. 19, 1960, a son of the late Joseph N. and Christine P. Swede Wellman. A 1978 graduate of Pavilion Central School, Dave went on to form business partnership with his brother, Len, and his nephew, Brian, that they successfully owned and operated for 42 years, Wellman Service LLC, an agricultural supply and repair business in Pavilion. Dave was a lifetime resident of Wyoming County and was a dedicated hard working guy. Although soft-spoken, Dave was well liked by everyone, never having an enemy. He enjoyed riding his Harley, splitting wood and golfing but especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Ann Wellman Norton.
Survivors include his 2 sons, Eric (Ashley Mullen) Wellman of Wyoming, Patric (Ashley Horn) Wellman of Warsaw; 2 brothers, Robert (Mary Bowles) Wellman of Perry, Len (Dawn) Wellman of Pavilion; 2 grandchildren, Levi and Adalynn Wellman of Wyoming; 2 step-grandchildren, Timothy Ficarrella of Warsaw and Walker Cokeley of Warsaw and Bergen; a brother-In-Law, Keith Norton of Pavilion; several nieces, nephews and a loving companion, Mary LaPoma of Warsaw.
Friends of David A. Wellman may call on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569. Funeral services will follow the calling at 12 p.m. with Pastor Eric Kelly of the First Congregational Church of Perry Center as officiant. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in York. Memorial contributions are requested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send cards or plant a tree.