David C. James
David C. James, age 79, of Hoschton, Ga., and a former resident of Warsaw, passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 26, 2023.
He was born on May 10, 1943, in Short Tract, a son of the late Lynn and Margaret Irish James. He married Phyllis Vigneri, who survives.
David was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1961 to 1964, and was stationed in France. After his term in the military, David served as a NYS Correctional officer until his retirement, when he and Phyllis moved to the state of Georgia.
Surviving in addition to his wife are their sons, Daniel (Sharon) James of White House, Tenn., Aaron (Cary) James of Ball Ground, Ga., and Scott (Brandi) James of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; his siblings, Glennis James of Short Tract, Charles (Onalee) James of Warsaw, Forrest (Laura) James of Corfu, Dorothy (Glenn) Abel of Houghton, Thomas James of Warsaw, Glenn (Lana Raye) James of Athens, Texas, and Carol James of Short Tract; a sister-in-law, Laura James of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by a son, Wade James; and three brothers, Theodore “Ted” James, Laverne James, and Alton James.
A memorial service for family and close friends will be held in the Rock Glen Baptist Church at the family’s convenience. Burial will be in Short Tract Cemetery, Short Tract.
