David F. Smith
PAVILION/ROCHESTER — David F. Smith passed away on Jan. 29, 2023 at age 81. Predeceased by his brother, Richard W. Smith Jr. Survived by his loving wife, Susan; children, James W. (Ilona) Smith, Doreen E. (Timothy) D’ Imperio; grandchildren, Lindsay (James Gunn) Smith, Brady and Gillian Smith, Nicholas and Kelsey D’Imperio; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. David operated Smitty Auto Repair in Caledonia for a couple of years. David also retired from Lapp Insulators after 15 years. He was a collector of Antique Cars and was part of the Lone Wolf Car Club in Batavia. Over the years, his cars won many awards. He was an avid Camper and fisherman. David was known always willingly to lend a helping hand.
Friends and Family are invited to call from 12:30-2:30 with his Funeral Service to follow at 2:30 at Cameron Brady & Steuber Funeral Home. 111 Wolcott St. Le Roy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Le Roy Ambulance Service, Inc. Attention: Donation Committee PO Box 56 Le Roy, NY 14482.
