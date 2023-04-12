David F. Snyder Sr.

WARSAW — David F. “Fuzzy” Snyder Sr. age 77, of Buffalo Road, Warsaw, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his daughter’s home, under family care. David was born Jan. 11, 1946, a son of the late Frank and Elaine Comstock Snyder. David was a lifelong resident where he owned and operated his own dairy farm, “Snyder Farms” in Warsaw. Fuzzy sold the cows in 1980 and worked at various farms in the region before retiring in 2013. He was an avid Buffalo Bills, Sabres and New York Yankees fan. David was also an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and playing a great hand of Euchre. David married the love of his life, Colleen Peterson Snyder, Sept. 30, 1967. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage and raised their family together. David was a man of his word and honest to a fault. He was a determined, hardworking, family man.
David was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Bannister; a son, Jason Snyder; and a son-in-law, Bradley Paddock.
He is survived by a son, David Snyder Jr., and a daughter, Jeanie Paddock, both of Warsaw; three sisters, Donna Mackowiak of Warsaw, Dianne (Bill) Stevens of East Bethany, Dawn Meyer of Warsaw; and a brother, Dale Snyder of Wyoming; 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews survive.
Friends of David F. Snyder may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569. Funeral services will follow the calling at 12 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Rovito officiating. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send cards, gifts, or to plant a tree in Dave’s memory. Memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.