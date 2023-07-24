David J. Sherman, 72, of Wyoming, died at his home on Jan. 18, 2023
He was born on March 16, 1951 in Batavia, son of Harold and Stella Musshafen Sherman Jr. He worked 50 years in the auto parts manufacturing industry, retiring in 2021 from Aludyne Inc. in Batavia.
Surviving along with his parents is his partner of 34 years, Joan R. Sherman, whom he married in 2002; his sons, Aaron (Jen) Sherman of Paola, Kansas, Thor (Natalie) Sherman of Flemming Island, Fla.; his sister Cheryl (Dan) Maxwell of East Bethany; four grandchildren.
A private burial at Wyoming Cemetery for David will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson and Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P. O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.