ELBA — David Shuknecht, 54, of Elba, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Tuesday, March 26th, 1968 in Batavia, a son of the late Leonard L. Shuknecht and Jean Howard Shuknecht.
A graduate of Elba Central School, Dave worked at LeChase Construction as an operator and then superintendent for fifteen years, and was a member of the Operating Engineers Union, Local 158. He then started Professional Drainage Systems, LLC. with his wife and sons in 2015. He prided himself on a strong work ethic. Dave enjoyed hunting, camping, four-wheeling, and spending time with his family and friends. Dave was a life-long lover of racing and worked with and sponsored Vigneri’s racing team.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy Baldwin Shuknecht of Elba; his sons, Brian (Elizabeth) Shuknecht of Elba and Daniel (Katelyn Cooper) Shuknecht of LeRoy; his grandsons, Wesley and Waylon Shuknecht; his sisters, Sandra (Phillip Hoo) Shuknecht of Elba and Gail (Michael) Gawlak of North Collins, along with his niece Sarah Gawlak.
Family and friends are invited to call on Feb. 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. David’s funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Elba. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Elba Fire Department, P.O. Box 58, Elba, New York 14058. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.