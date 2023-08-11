Debra M. Schuyler

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Debra Schuyler, formerly of Le Roy, N.Y., died on Aug. 4, 2023 in a Tampa, Fla., hospital following a long battle with Cancer. She was 68 years old.
A lifelong learner, Deb was born Debra Jane Marble to parents, Larry and Barb Marble, while Larry was serving in the Air Force at Travis Air Force Base, Calif.
Graduating from Caledonia-Mumford Central High School, class of ‘73, she excelled in her academic studies and was part of the cheerleading squad, volleyball team and marching band, to name a few activities. She also graduated from Genesee Community College, Geneseo and Brockport State Universities.
It was at a part-time waitressing job at a New York State Thruway rest stop in Le Roy, where she met her future husband, David Schuyler, who was working as a cook. Though from competing high schools (David hailed from Le Roy Central), they forged a bond that lasted over 50 years!
Deb was an enthusiastic and well-loved teacher at Holy Family School before moving to the Wolcott Street School in Le Roy, where she taught First grade for over 25 years. It was there she enriched young lives and encouraged the love of reading in her students. She also supported Le Roy’s older students by directing several of the school’s much-enjoyed musicals. It was important to her to provide the experience participating in a polished performance on every level.
A valued and dedicated member of Mumford First Baptist Church, Debra shared her gift of music by serving in roles of junior choir director, organist and adult choir director through the years. One of her greatest accomplishments (she was known to have said), was to convince her dad, Larry, to join the choir. Then, she was able to have her whole family together!
Upon retirement, Deb and David settled in the Tarpon Springs, Fla., community called Stonehedge. Deb could take in nearby ocean beach views, continue her passion for gardening, compile genealogy research, entertain out-of-town guests and enjoy the new friends who became family in their new home.
Debbie is survived by her devoted husband, David. They were blessed to have over 50 years together as a couple. They were proud to have raised two sons, Kyle (Liza) of Colorado and Blair, now based in Dallas, Texas. They welcomed daughter-in-law Liza in 2017. Deb relished supporting her boys, whether cheering them on from the stands as they played baseball, marched the field in bands or performed on a stage. Both became excellent musicians. She and David celebrate the fine men they have grown to be.
Deb is also survived by her sister, Sheryl (Ed) Jones of North Carolina and her brother, Scott Marble of Mumford, N.Y. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy. A service to celebrate Deb’s life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Mumford First Baptist Church, 5 Dakin Street, Mumford, N.Y. Interment to follow in Mumford Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mumford First Baptist Church in Deb’s memory, or you may consider purchasing a children’s book, dedicating it to Debbie and donating your chosen book to an elementary school library in your community.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Debbie’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.