With much sorrow, we announce the passing of Dennis A. Yaple, a hardworking, quiet, family man, who left us on April 19, 2023, from a broken heart after his beloved wife, Diane, passed away in 2021.
Born on Jan. 31, 1948, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was known for his work ethic and love for his family. Dennis enjoyed simple pleasures, like a cold beer at any time of day. For the past 25 years, he cherished his Wednesday afternoon visits to the VFW Beachhead with his son-in-law, Kevin.
He is survived by his loving children, Denise (Andrew) Young, Danielle (Kevin) Riggs, Lynette (Dan) Beaumont; adoring grandchildren, Branden, Jacob, Alix, Nick, Lauren, Macie, Gavin, Andrew, and Joie; brother, Lynn (Kathy) Yaple; mother-in-law, Rita Amend; sister-in-law, Kathy (Volker) Schaal; brother-in-law, Karl (Roxanne) Amend; and several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his wife, and sister, Sandy Baker, Dennis’s memory lives on through his loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Beachhead in Alexander at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Dennis’s name.