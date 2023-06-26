Dennis H. Cashin, 71, of Attica, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Crossroads House in Batavia. He was born Sept. 17, 1951 in Camden, N.J. to the late Thomas and Jeanne (Scribner) Cashin. He is preceded in death by a brother Wayne Cashin.
Dennis graduated from Notre Dame High School in Batavia. He owned and operated Cashin Collision in Alexander. Dennis loved being outdoors on his property, listening to live music, especially Rock-n-Roll and tinkering. He was a very faithful man and loved his family very much.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (James Miller) Cashin of Rochester, granddaughter, Frances Cashin of Rochester, brother, David (Joni) Cashin of Santa Cruz, Calif.; sister in law Kathy Cashin of Woodbury, Conn.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020 (please note location). An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish, 50 East Ave, Attica, NY 14011.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House www.crossroadshouse.com. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.