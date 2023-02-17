Dennis J. Hanlon (Duke) passed away on Feb. 15, 2023 at the Le Roy Village Green Nursing Home.
He is the son of the late John and Helen Hanlon and brother of the late Paul and William Hanlon.
He is survived by his wife, Christine, who he married on May 18, 1974; his children, Kelly (Ryan) Hartz of Kentucky and Adam (Jennifer) Hanlon of Kendall; his grandsons, Brady (and his mom Carrie) and Lincoln; his brothers, Sean Hanlon, Mark (Jackie) Hanlon and Christopher (Noreen) Hanlon; his sister, Mary (Robert) Boland and nieces and nephews.
Dennis loved John Wayne, playing poker, the New York Yankees, reading and studying the stock market. He was recognized everywhere for wearing his headphones and listening to country music. He was so proud of his children and loved his grandsons, Brady and Lincoln, who were his best buddies.
There are no prior calling hours. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Padre Pio — Our Lady of Fatima Worship Site, 65 South Main Street, Elba. He will be laid to rest in Maplelawn Cemetery, Elba. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Elba Sports Boosters, P.O. Box 363, Elba, New York 14058 or to the LeRoy Village Green, 10 Munson Street, Elba. Please include in the memo section “The Sunshine Fund — in memory of Dennis Hanlon”. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the H.E. Turner & Co. Inc. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.