Dennis L. Foley, age 74, of Le Roy, N,Y,, passed on to be with his Lord in eternal peace after a brief illness.
After graduating from Attica High School, he entered the U.S. Navy and served for two years during Vietnam. He went on into the workforce at O-AT-KA Milk Products and retired from there after 43 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and after retiring, he loved to putter in the garage and garden. Dennis also enjoyed his train excursions and classic cars.
In his passing, he rejoins his family; parents, Ross Sr. and Marian; siblings, Loretta (Edward), Ross Jr., Nelson (Shirley); and sister-in-law, Mary Margaret.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Betty; daughter, Kristin; son, James (Amy); brother, Donald; sister-in-law, Jan; grandchildren, Hunter, William and Annabelle, along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 30, from 2-5 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy. Dennis will be buried in the Wyoming Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association (alz.org).
