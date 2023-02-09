After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Diana Marie (Steblein) Ingersoll, 68, entered into eternal rest with her loving husband by her side on Feb. 8, 2023.
She was born in Lockport, N.Y., on Feb. 23, 1954, to Roger and Marilyn Steblein Sr. She was a graduate of Lockport High School in 1973. After high school, Diana played semi-pro softball as a shortstop and first base in the Niagara/Erie County Minor Leagues.
On Jan. 22, 1977, she married David Ingersoll. She was a devoted wife and mother to their three boys, instilling a deep faith in God and the Lord in each of them. She was blessed to stay home and raise her boys until the youngest reached school age. During that time, she got a calling to serve others’ children and did so with creativity, compassion, and love at Rainbow Preschool for 20 years. Later in life, she was a calming presence as a home healthcare aide.
Diana was very dedicated to her church family at Oak Orchard Assembly of God. She lovingly gave her time serving in the Children’s Church and Women’s Ministry and was very active in the musical performances.
Diana looked forward to the family’s annual camping trips to the Adirondacks to fish, hike, kayak, and enjoy God’s splendor. She has passed this on to her children and grandchildren. Diana loved baking, and her family looked forward to her homemade treats and beautiful cakes on birthdays and holidays. She also was very talented with a sewing machine and crochet hook, and has left many beautiful pieces for her family to treasure.
Left to carry her torch of faith, caring, and love are her parents, Roger Sr. and Marilyn Steblein of Gasport, N.Y.; siblings, Judy (Dale) Livergood of Florida, Roger Jr. (Valerie) Steblein of Virginia, Michael Steblein of Oregon, and Douglas (Betty) Steblein of California; brother-in-law, Donald (Vikki) Ingersoll of Gasport, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Shirley (Bill) Goddard of Pennsylvania; her husband, David, and sons, Timothy (Colleen) Ingersoll, Daniel (Randi) Ingersoll, and David Allen (Jenna) Ingersoll; seven grandchildren, Taylor (Mitchell Peck) Porter, Elisabeth Ingersoll, Molly Ingersoll, Madelyn Ingersoll, Dominik Tombari, Sarah Ingersoll, and Jayden Rushing. She will also be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Diana’s life will be held at the Oak Orchard Assembly of God, 12111 Ridge Rd., Medina, NY 14103 at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Supportive Care of Orleans, 14080 NY-31, Albion, NY 14411 or B. Thomas Golisano Hope Lodge, 1120 S Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St., Medina, NY 14103.
Please light a candle or share a memory of Diana at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com