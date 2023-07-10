Diane (Sue) Grove Hunt
Diane (Sue) Grove Hunt, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, succumbed to her illness on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at her residence at Corridor Crossing Place, under the care of Mercy Hospice, after a difficult battle with a Glioblastoma brain tumor. Diane was born in Warsaw, New York on Dec. 4, 1952, to the late David and Frederica Grove. She was the younger sibling to her only brother, Dennis. She attended Warsaw Central School and graduated in 1971. She attended The Catherine McAuley School of Practical Nursing in Batavia, N.Y. After completing the nursing program, she continued to develop her skills further through the United States Navy, where she was active duty from 1972-1974.
While Diane served her three years in the Navy, she met the love of her life, Paul Martin Hunt, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They were married on July 20, 1974. Daughter, Jessica was born in 1977 and a second daughter, Shayna was born in 1979. Diane entered a medical program through Kirkwood Community College and then began a career with Cedar Rapids Community School District as a health secretary. She started work at Nixon Elementary School 1989, working 31 years before retirement in 2020.
Diane’s many hobbies and pastimes included golf, salsa dancing, swimming, yoga, gardening, birdwatching and listening to live music. Diane’s greatest love was spending time with her grandkids, Gemma and Titus. There wasn’t a week that went by that she didn’t see her grandkids; just to play, bring gifts or go on adventures with.
Her faith in God was also a large part of her life, attending weekly services at Hope Lutheran Church, where she was a member as well as a volunteer. She always loved helping and connecting with people. And, during these last 18 months while going through her brain cancer journey, it had shown how many friends she had and just how much she meant to them and how she cherished their times together. There are too many to name, but they know who they are.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Hunt and Shayna Franks, both of Cedar Rapids, her two grandchildren, Gemma Franks and Titus Franks; her sibling, Dennis Grove (Suanne) of Warsaw, N.Y., her brother-in-law, David Hunt of Cedar Rapids, and sister-in-law, Beverly Moore (Jesse) of Cedar Rapids; her nieces, Ashley Hunt of Cedar Rapids, Crista Crehan (Richard) of Buffalo, N.Y. and Halla Merriman of Lexington, S.C.; her nephews, Jeff Estensen of Fairbanks, Ark., Cole Schmuecker and Jonah Moore of Cedar Rapids and David Grove of Buffalo, N.Y. And of course, her cats Buddee and Tiberius. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hunt, her parents, David and Frederica Grove, sister-in-law, Michelle (Missy) Hunt, sister-in-law, Joann Hunt and her niece, Lauren Grove, as well as the many cats that have come and gone in her life.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Family Center and Library within the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. There will also be a memorial service in Warsaw in July 2024 where her ashes will be interned with her parents at the Warsaw Cemetery.