Diane Zybeck Krenning, 76, of Albion, N.Y., entered into eternal rest at her home, surrounded by family on May 16, 2023, after living two years with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Edmund and Elinor (Kratz) Zybeck. She was a graduate of Medina High School, Class of 1964, and attended SUNY Corning. Diane was a lifelong advocate for agriculture, politics and cultural and social issues. She was also a lifetime member of the Orleans County Farm Bureau and active in NYS Farm Bureau, which led to her working as a lobbyist in Washington, DC for agricultural advancement. She helped successfully build and operate Krenning Orchards with her husband for more than 30 years, where they raised their four children. Diane later worked at Iroquois Job Corps for several years, where she advocated for youth development and was very active in gang awareness. Diane enjoyed cooking for her family, setting a beautiful table for holidays, time with her grandchildren, and watching her family grow throughout the years.
She is survived by her children, Amanda Krenning Muoio, Sarah (Peter) Morin, Adam (Betsy) Krenning, and Andrew (Nicole) Krenning; her adoring 13 grandchildren, Emelia, Jacob, William, Elizabeth, Seth, Katherine, Olivia, Ella, Ryan, Madeleine, Andrea, Kyle, and Kristen (Matt); and her great-grandchildren, Sean, Caroline, and Charlotte. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Sue Hermonat and Cynthia (Dr. Thomas) Cunningham and many loving nieces and nephews and good friends, Bill and Pat Eick. She is predeceased by her husband, W. Bruce Krenning; parents; sisters, Karen Janas and Camille Champlain; brother-in-law, Louis Fredrick (Ricky); her mother- and father-in-law, Julia (Brinsmaid) and William Krenning; brother-in-law, Alan Hermonat; and son-in-law, Joseph Muoio.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home at 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103, from 3-6pm on Friday, May 19, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Albion at 29 E. State St., Albion, NY, 14411 with Pastor Susan Thaine. The burial will follow at Lynhaven Cemetery in Lyndonville, N.Y.
Donations may be made in Diane’s name to Supportive Care of Orleans, 14080 Rt. 31 West,Albion, NY, 14411,, or Knights Kaderli Memorial Fund, 511 Main St., Medina, NY 14103.
Please light a candle or share a memory of Diane at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com.